Three Vidarbha divyang cricketers for Challenger Trophy

Dipesh Bharti (INDIA-A) and Imran Khan (INDIA-B) have been selected for this prestigious tournament. Their selection comes after their outstanding performance in the recently concluded 4th National Disability Cricket Championship held in Udaipur. These players were chosen for their exceptional skills and sportsmanship, and 16

top-performing players from this competition will be selected for the Indian Disabled Cricket Team.

VCA secretary Sanjay Badkas, Vidarbha Disabled Cricket Association president Sanjay Bhoskar and other

members like Raju Dudhankar, Sharad Padhye, Dhananjay Upasani, Gurudas Raut, Rahul Lekurwade, Kalpantai Satpute, Sachin Pakhere, Dhiraj Harde, Janak Sahu, Sarang Chaple, and Ashok Katekar, supports their achievement and has

contributed to naming the Indian teams for the Challenger Trophy.