Tiaana, Shlok emerge champs
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 3, 2024 11:30 PM2024-11-03T23:30:02+5:302024-11-03T23:30:02+5:30
Tiaana Thakkar won the girls singles title by defeating Swara Padgilwar 4-2, 4-0 whereas Nagpur’s Kabir Panchmatia lost ...
Tiaana Thakkar won the girls singles title by defeating Swara Padgilwar 4-2, 4-0 whereas Nagpur’s Kabir Panchmatia lost to Solapur’s Shlok Aland in the boys singles final 0-4, 0-4.
In the prize distribution function conducted by NDHTA treasurer Vijay Naidu , the parents thanked to the organisers for hosting such a fine tournament. Trophies and certificates were handed over by vice president Ashok Bhiwapurkar and secretary Dr Sudhir Bhiwapurkar. Vishal Landge conducted the tournament efficiently.
Results:
Boys semifinals: Shlok Aland beat Aarush Deshpande 6-2; Kabir Panchmatia beat Mohammed Nawaz 6-1
Final: Shlok Aland beat Kabir Panchmatia 4-0, 4-0
Girls singles final: Tiaana Thakkar beat Swaraa Padgilwar 4-2, 4-0Open in app