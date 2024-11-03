Tiaana, Shlok emerge champs

Tiaana Thakkar won the girls singles title by defeating Swara Padgilwar 4-2, 4-0 whereas Nagpur’s Kabir Panchmatia lost to Solapur’s Shlok Aland in the boys singles final 0-4, 0-4.

In the prize distribution function conducted by NDHTA treasurer Vijay Naidu , the parents thanked to the organisers for hosting such a fine tournament. Trophies and certificates were handed over by vice president Ashok Bhiwapurkar and secretary Dr Sudhir Bhiwapurkar. Vishal Landge conducted the tournament efficiently.

Results:

Boys semifinals: Shlok Aland beat Aarush Deshpande 6-2; Kabir Panchmatia beat Mohammed Nawaz 6-1

Final: Shlok Aland beat Kabir Panchmatia 4-0, 4-0

Girls singles final: Tiaana Thakkar beat Swaraa Padgilwar 4-2, 4-0