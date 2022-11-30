TN Police beat Dr Pharma

With two back-to-back victories, DK Pharma, Mumbai would have stepped closer to the fina but Tamil Nadu Police, Chennai ruined their plans as they edged past Mumbai team by a solitary goal in the semi-final league round on Wednesday.

The 7th edition of all India tournament is organised by United Football Welfare Association.

The all important goal came in the first half of play when Tamil Nadu Police’s Gnana Prasath bulged the net from a close range in the 36th minute.

Mumbai had opportunities in the first session but were unable to convert their chances.

Chennai also got several chances in the second half but they fumbled at crucial junctures.

On Thursday: Lucknow Army vs Tamil Nadu Police, Chennai at 2.30 pm.