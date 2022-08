Todkar shines in Sai Aakar victory

Nagpur, May 16

Riding on Vineet Todkar's quickfire unbeaten half century (64 in 25 balls), Sai Aakar drubbed Baba Travels by 50 runs in Aamdar Chashak Floodlit Tennisball Cricket Tournament at Bishop Cotton School ground.

Batting first Sai Aakar scored 105 losing one wicket in eight overs. Todkar was well supported by Nishant Katariya (24*)

In reply, Baba Travels were restricted to 55 for nine in 8 overs. Only Tushar (15) showed some resistance. Todkar was declared man-of-the-match. In another match, Green City defeated Mankapur Stars by five wickets.