Tomato prices touch Rs 100 per kg barrier

Nagpur, May 26

Soaring temperature and pre-monsoon showers have damaged standing tomato crop.

Currently, as the arrival of tomatoes too has depleted, the prices of tomatoes which were pegged at `10 to `20 per kg a fortnight ago, have shot up to `50 to `60 per kg in the wholesale market.

As a result, their prices in retail market have shot up to `100 per kg. In some areas, their prices have gone up to `110 per kg, sources added.

According to sources, now prices of tomatoes are competing with prices of petrol, hence housewives have turned a blind eye towards the use of tomatoes in preparing various kitchen recipes. Some, women, have brought down the purchase of tomatoes to half.

The prices of tomatoes would come down by August and September month end following cultivation of tomatoes in June.

As a result, buyers will have to purchase tomatoes at a higher prices, sources added.

Last year tomatoes prices touched nadir. So this year, farmers planted less quantity of tomatoes.

Currently, tomatoe consignment is coming to Nagpur from Rai Bareili, Jaipur and Chhindawara.

Some small quantity of tomatoes is coming from Madanpalli (Andhra Pradesh), Bengaluru, Sangamner and Nashik.

The number of public carriers bringing tomatoes to Nagpur has come down from 50 to 60 to about 12 to 14. Each truck carries about 10 tonne of tomatoes.

Leafy vegetables costly

Currently, brinjal, cauliflower, cabbage, are cheaper as compared to other days.

In this comparison, leafy vegetables like spinach are available at `40 per kg, fenugreek at `80 per kg, pigweed (ghol) and amaranthus at `40 per kg.

Onion cheaper

As compared to vegetables, onion has become cheaper.

In Kalamna Wholesale Market, onion are being sold at the rate of `5 to `10 per kg.

In retail market, their prices are pegged at `20 to `25 per kg, sources informed.

Similarly, prices of capsicum, snake gourd and tinda are `100 per kg.

‘Rates higher due

to less arrival’

As compared to the last fifteen days, arrival of vegetables has come down and their prices have gone beyond the reach of common man.

Some pods and other vegetables are cheaper. Hence, buyers are demanding more such vegetables. Prices of tomatoes would not come down for another month.

Ram Mahajan, vegetable vendor