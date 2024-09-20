Top seed Ahmed, Gandhar advance

The tournament has been jointly organised by GH Raisoni Sports and Cultural Foundation & Nagpur District Badminton Association (NDBA) under the auspices of Maharashtra Badminton

Association (MBA).

In the men's singles round of 32, Nabeel Ahmed lived up to his reputation to beat Wardha's Utkarsh Nimje 15-8, 15-8 in straight two games. Second seed Nawale too faced no difficulty in eliminating Chandrapur shuttler Yashraj Chintawar 15-8, 15-4.

Along with them, Rohan Singh, Harshit Nerkar, Shreyash Salunke, Adityasingh Chouhan, Arnav Nimbalkar, Prithvi Haritwal, Sanidhya Khandare, Aman Sharma, Mihir Sharma, Aryan Awale, Shashank Kulal, Nikhil Singh and Jeeva Pillai, Krishna Singh entered the pre-quarters.

Earlier chairman of Raisoni Group Sunil Raisoni inaugurated the tournament in the presence of NDBA president Kundatai Vijaykar, secretary Mangesh Kashikar, Project Manager, GH Raisoni Sports & Cultural Foundation Mrinalini Naik, secretary Coaching & Development, MBA Jovel

Chandekar, NDBA joint secretary Bhavana Agrey, EC member Gurdeep Singh Arora and tournament referee Aditya Galande

Young shuttler Aditya Yaul was felicitated by the guest for securing bronze medal at All India Sub-Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament held at Kolkata.

Results

Men's singles R32: Nabeel Ahmed (NGP) bt Utkarsh Nimje (WAR) 15-8, 15-8 ; Rohan Singh, (NGP) bt Atharva Selokar (NGP) 15-5, 15-1 ; Harshit Nerkar (NGP) bt Gaurav Yadav (CHA) 15-5, 15-5 ; Shreyash Salunke (NGP) bt Om Mahajan (AKO) 15-10, 15-11; Adityasingh Chouhan, (NGP) bt Nehan Kheta (GON) 15-1, 15-0; Arnav Nimbalkar (BULD) bt Nakul Londhekar ( NGP) 15-12, 15-9; Prithvi Haritwal (NGP) bt Ishant Ramteke (CHA) 11-15, 15-7, 15-12 ; Sanidhya Khandare (NGP) bt Yash Thaware (BHN) 6-15, 15-6, 15-7 ; Aman Sharma (CHA) bt Mihir Sharma (GON) 15-6, 15-10; Chunharmeet Sokhi (NGP) bt Aaditya Gadge (NGP) 15-7 15-7 . Aryan Awale (NGP) bt Om Warbhe (CHA) 17-15, 17-15; Shashank Kulal (NGP) bt Manthan Gaidhane (BHN) 15-5, 15-6; Nikhil Singh (CHA) bt Soham Girhe (NGP) 15-5, 15-5;

Jeeva Pillai (NGP) bt Vallabh Wagh (NGP) 15-7, 15-5; Krishna Singh (NGP) bt Rohit Auchat (NGP) 15-5, 15-7 ; Gandhar Nawale ( NGP) bt Yashraj Chintawar (CHA) 15-8, 15-4 .