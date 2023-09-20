Top seed Malvika makes early exit

Nagpur, Sept 15

Top seed Malvika Bansod made an early exit as she was stunned by 19-year-old Delhi girl Aashi Rawat in the women's singles second round in BWF International Challenge Badminton Championship at divisional sports compex, Mankapur here on Thursday.

Although playing on home court and that too in front of home spectators, birthday girl Malvika looked little bit off-coloured today in the second round encounter. On the other hand her rival, who earlier played against Malvika on two occasions and won both the matches, displayed fabulous performance against the top seed to make it to the third round.

The match that lasted for one hour and seven minutes really entertained the spectators, particularly the students who turned up at the venue in large numbers to cheer local star. In the first game after trailing initially Ashi made come back and equalised the score 7-7 at one stage but then Malvika didn't allow her to take the lead. When the score was 17-15 in favour of Malvika, her opponent made three consecutive errors and then Malvika secured game point to win first game 21-15.

In the second game, Aashi bounced back and restored the parity by winning it 21-16. Once in the middle of the game the score as equalised (11-11) but then Aashi continued to maintain the lead till the end 21-16.

In the grueling decider both the shuttlers battled out vigorously. After taking the initial lead 4-3, Aashi maintained it till the score was 13-13. At the fag end of the play Malvika was leading 20-19 and required one point to win the match but her opponent once again managed to equalise the score. 20-20. In the battle of nerves, Aashi got the lead 21-20 when Malvika made an error by playing the shot on the net. Again Malvika made an error by smashing the shot wide on the left side of Aashi. Thus the three games thriller ended 15-21, 21-16 22-20 in favour of Aashi.

I decided to give my hundred per cent: Aashi

After shocking top seed player Aashi said before the match there was little bit of pressure on her but she was determined to give her hundred percent. “ When in the second game the score was 11-11 I realised that I can win the match and then played accordingly”. Asked about home advantage to Malvika , 19-year-old Aashi whose All India ranking is 8 said, “ Yes there was home advantage for Malvika. The students were cheering her all the time but my coach told to to take it in a positive manner”, she said.

After defeating top seed, Aashi is not directly eyeing the title. “Pressure to perform is there after defeating top seed but I will go by match to match,” she said.

City's Ritika advances

Another city shuttler Ritika Thaker made a positive start by winning mixed doubles and women doybles first round matches. Pairing with Dingu Singh she defeated Siddharth Jakhar-Megha Bora 21-15, 21-12 in 26 minutes.

In the women doubles, second seed pair Ritika and Simran living up to their billing defeated Tanishka Deshpande-Shruti Mundada 21-16, 21-17 in 35 minutes.

Ritika's women doubles partner Simran Singhi too recorded victory in the first round. She and her partner Akshan Singhi recorded 21-15, 21-14 win over Nazeer Khan Abu Bakkar and Vila Valluvan.

In major upset in the mixed doubles Chayanit Joshi and Anagha Pai surprised second seeded pair Venkat Gaurav Prasad- Juhi Dewangar 21-15, 21-14.

In women doubles, Rutaparna Panda- Swetaparna Pande duo overcame the challenge of Pooja Dandu, Arathi Sara 21-16, 21-26, 21-18.