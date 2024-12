Top seed Nishika enters QF

Nishika toppled Mugdha Sawarkar21-18, 21-12 whereas Vaishnavi Manglekar got the better of Bhumi Lalka 21-11, 21-6 in straight two games. Dishika Somkuwar entered quarters defeating Riddhi Tidke 21-8, 21-14 . In the boys section, top seed Sarvesh Yadav defeated Aarav Thakre 21-4, 21-12. In major upset unseeded Aryan Epte surprised fourth seed Sanidhya Ekade 21-19, 19-21, 21-18.

Dr. Babanrao Taywade (Chairman, Rashtriya OBC Mahasangh), Sharayu Taywade (Principal, Taywade College, Koradi) and Kundatai Vijaykar (President, NDBA) graced the inaugural function.

C.D. Deoras who had played All England International Badminton Tournament along with other national players T Thomas and Vijay Kashikar were honoured on the occasionm.

Vishwas Deswandikar (Observer, Maharashtra Badminton Association), Parijat Natu (Tournament Referee), Pradeep Gabada (Vice President, Maharashtra Badminton Association), Mohan Shah (Vice President, Maharashtra Badminton Association), Anant Apte (Secretary, Tournament & Event, NDBA), Madhavi Kashikar Hedaoo (Secretary Coaching, NDBA), Nikhil Rokde (EC Member, NDBA), Gurdeep Singh Arora (EC Member, NDBA) were present on the occasion.

U-19 boys round of 32: Sarvesh Yadav (1) bt Aarav Thakre 21-4, 21-12 ; Sparsh Kawale bt Ajitesh Parker 21-9 ,21-7 ; Rujul Wadate bt Krishna Jasuja 21-19, 23-21; Yash Dhembare bt Atharva Rane 21-10, 21-18 ; Aryan Epte bt Sanidhya Ekade (4)21-19, 19-21, 21-18 ; Priyanshu Dubey bt Ishant Ramteke 21-19, 21-13 ; Vedant Siddheshware bt Daksh Rana 21-16,21-8 ; Shrishail Bhaganagare bt Neel Lanjewar 21-14, 21-11; Krishna Singh bt Prithvi Haritwal 21-14, 21-7; Rushikesh Lotlikar bt Aditya Saji 21-16, 17-21, 21-14; Aryan Birajdar bt Arnav Palshikar, , 21-13, 21-16; Apurv Davadate bt Om Warbhe 22-20, 21-13; Pranay Gadewar, bt Sairaj Nayse 21-15, 21-17; Aayush Adey bt Harshit Nerkar 21-10, 14-21, 21-15; Arjun Birajdar bt Rubal Gedam 21-10 21-14 .