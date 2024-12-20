Track Star overall champions

The chairman of the selection committee, international athletics coach Ravindra Tong, former national runner Vaishali Phating, and Gaurav Mirase, members of the selection committee, were present on this occasion.

Assistant Commissioner , Central GST , Nagpur Surendra Kavitkar was present as the chief guest while principal, C.P. & Berar College Dr. Arvind Joshi and principal, Mahatma Gandhi English Medium High School and Junior College , Wanadongri Dharmendra Parshivanikar were present on the dais as special guests. The programme was presided over by NDAA president Gurudev Nagrale. S. J. Anthony , Dr. Vivekanand Singh honoured the players by giving them group-wise titles. The guests were welcomed by Shekhar Suryavanshi and Jitendra Ghordadekar . Archana Kottewar and . NDAA secretary Dr. Sharad Suryawanshi conducted the proceedings. Ram Wani proposed a vote of thanks. Ganesh Wani , Nitin Dhabekar , Mohnish Ambule , Priya Bhowate , Roshni Khobragade , Gajanan Thackre , Ankit Bhadke , Pranali Chanode , Megha Nimje and others worked hard for the success of competition.