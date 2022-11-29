Triumphant basketball team honoured

President of Maharashtra Basketball Association Dr. Dhananjay Welukar, president of Nagpur District Basketball Association, ex-Mayor Sandip Joshi, NDBA working president Pranay Gate, secretary Bhavesh Kuchanwar, Abhay Kaple and others were present on the occasion.

On this occasion, each player of the winning Nagpur district girls team was given Rs 2,100 each and mementos.

On this occasion, Sandeep Joshi showed his interest in orgnaising senior invitational basketball tournament during forthcoming Khasdar Krida Mahotsav. MBA president Welukar gave the acceptance. Coaches of the winning team Arvind Garud and Dheeraj Kadao were also honoured on the occasion