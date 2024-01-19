Two Children Die in Fire in Slum in Nagpur

Nagpur: Two young children died in a fire in their slum home in Nagpur, India, on Thursday. The children, identified as Devansh (age 6) and Prabhas (age 4), were the only occupants of the home, which was located in a poor neighborhood near Gaurkhede Complex.

Their mother, Dipali Uike, had left the home to work when the fire broke out. The children's cries for help could not be heard by neighbors, who were either unaware of the fire or unable to reach the home because of the flames.

The fire was eventually extinguished by firefighters, but the children were already dead. A dog that lived with the children also died in the fire.

Uike was devastated by the loss of her children. She had been working hard to provide for her family, and she had dreamed of a better future for her children.

The fire is still under investigation, but officials believe it may have been caused by a cooking fire that got out of control. Uike's neighbors are organizing a fundraising effort to help her pay for the children's funeral and other expenses.

This tragedy is a reminder of the harsh realities of poverty. Uike and her children were living in a makeshift home with no electricity, running water, or other basic amenities. They were vulnerable to the dangers of fire and other hazards.