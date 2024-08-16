Uikey jumps to top spot after round 6

On top board, Uikey who was undefeated till sixth round overcame Rahul Wahane. On second board, Sanskar Gaigore and Sahejveer Singh Maras settled for a draw. The third round also witnessed a draw between Akshat Mohabiya and Mrudul Yadav.

Earlier Pranav Agrawal of Chhatisgarh shocked top seed Nihaan Pohane in the very first round. The event was inaugurated at the hands of director of Nagpur Nagrik Sahakari Bank and secretary of Vidarbha Co-operative Banks Association CA Tusharkanti Dable. Director of Raisoni Group Dr Vivek Kapoor presided over the function. Organising secretary Bhushan Shriwas and chief arbiter IA Ajinkya Pingale were present on the occasion. The programme was compered by MCA tournament committee member SS Soman.

The event has attracted 280 entries from all over the country. Total nine rounds will be played in the event spanning three days . IA Ajinkya Pingale is being assisted by FA Shiva Iyer, FA Amit Tembhurne, FA Shubham Soni, FA Bharti Dhote, FA Sagar Sakhare, SNA Prayas Ambade, SNA Shrikant Bagde, Prathamesh Machave and Shishir Indurkar.

Results round 6

Rahul Wahane (5) lost to Aditya Uikey (6), Sanskar Gaigore (5.5) drew with Sahejveer Singh Maras (5.5), Akshat Mahobiya (5) drew with Mrudul Yadav (5), Arun Kumar G (4.5) lost to Aarav Laddha (5.5)Anand Roy (4) lost to Shaunak Badole (5), Bhupesh Gade (4) lost to aaron Chandran (5), Mayank Hedaoo (4) lost to Sangharsh Soni (5), avighna Das (4) lot to Dhiman Mitra (5), Sushrutha Reddy (4) lost to Prasanna Shu7kla (5).