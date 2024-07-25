Uikey wins rapid chess crown

In all 27 players including 15 ELO rated players of various ages participated in this tournament. Total 6 rounds were played. Total cash prizes of Rs. 4,200 were distributed among top 9 players of the tournament at the hands of chief arbiter IA Pravin Pantawane.

After six round,s Uikey, Sahejver Singh Maras (5), Kushagra Paliwal (5) scored five points each. However, on the basis of tie-breaker Uikey was declared winner and Maras finished runners-up whereas Paliwal achieved third place.

Winners (top 8)

1. Aditya Uikey (5), 2. Sahejver Singh Maras (5), 3. Kushagra Paliwal (5), 4. Sai Sharma (4.5), 5. Shuanak Badole (4), 6. Palash Nagdevte (4),7. Mohak Bhagchandani (4). 8. CD Bajbhiye (3.5)