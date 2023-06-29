Ultimate Badminton League kicks off tomorrow

Addressing a press conference, Parag Hirudkar informed that the two-day event will see 10 teams fighting for the top prize in league-cum-knock-out basis.The winner of the tournament will get a cash prize of Rs 31,000 while the runners-up will get Rs 11,000. Apart from it all the participants will also get gift hampers.

The 10 teams are divided in two groups of five each. Top two teams from each group will move into the semi-finals. All the matches in league rounds will be of 30-point one game. From semis, it will be of 15-point three games,” added Hirudkar. Matches will be played in men’s open doubles, mixes doubles, 100 age group doubles, men’s singles, 70 singles, 70 doubles, open singles and open doubles.

Aditya Galande (Chief Referee), Yash Chotwani, Mangesh Kashikar, Surendra Ganorkar and Vivek Tatwadi were also present during the press conference.

The 10 teams and their captains are as follows

Unicorn Destinations (captain Surendra Ganorkar), Oryan New Invention TV (Ashish Bhisey), Slimline Computers (Sunil Chandnani), Smita’s Makeup Studio (Anurag Verma), Agrani Investments (Bhushan Chaudhary), Manjiri Textiles and Nayan Opticals (Rahul Guaro), Beautello- The Beauty Salon (Abhijeet Lakshane), Kanchan Readymades (Ashish Khedikar), Ashit Sales Private Limited (Brijraj Tiwari), Lakudkars (Manjari Dhok).