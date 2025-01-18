Umathe birth centenary lecture series held

Tributes were paid to the late Annasaheb Umathe after the lighting of the lamp. The programme started with the theme song of Umathe Group of Institution. The inauguration was done by Nagpur West MLA Vikas Thakre. Adv Firdos Mirza, Dr Shrimant Shivaji Kokate, secretary of Satimata Shikshan Sanstha and Saibaba Lokseva Sanstha Kishor Umathe, president of Satimata Shikshan Sanstha Manda Umathe and president of Saibaba Lokseva Sanstha Adv Omkar Umathe were present on the occasion.

A magazine 'Smritigandh' based on academic and social work of late Dr Motiramji alias Annasaheb Umathe was released at the hands of dignitaries.