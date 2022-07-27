Unauthorized action in name of 'no parking', authorities picked bike up with biker

Nagpur: After parking a two-wheeler at a no-parking spot near Sadar Anjuman Complex, there was a stir when the vehicle with the two-wheeler was lifted by the 'hydraulic crane' of the traffic department. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Sarang Awad took serious note of this and directed action against the contractor.

Increasing road congestion leads to traffic congestion; But due to the increasing number of vehicles, inadequate parking system, vehicles are often parked in no parking spaces unintentionally or by mistake. Earlier these vehicles. The lifting was done in a hurry. The vehicle was damaged. Due to increasing complaints of this, the pick-up of vehicles in No Parking is stopped in the meantime; But now the vehicles are being lifted mechanically by the transport department. A hydraulic crane is being used for this. The responsibility for this has been given to 'Vidarbha Infotech' company. A few days ago, a young man parked his bike at the 'no parking' spot near Sadar Anjuman Complex, when the vehicle was being picked up, the owner of the bike came and sat on the car; But even in that condition the team picked up the car. As soon as the video went viral, there was a stir.