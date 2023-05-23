Unity Club drub BTS 5-1

Chaitanya played an important role in Unity Club victory by striking twice in the 12th and 33 minutes. Tushar (15th min), Mohammad Ayan(30th min) and Vipin (46th min) were other scorers. For Sportian, Arya scored the lonely goal in the 50th minutes.

In another match, IFFC Chankapur defeated BTS Defender FC 1-0. After playing a barren first half, AyushKEsri scored the much-awaited goal in the 55th minute.

Akshay and SatyenKottulwar were the guests of today's match.

