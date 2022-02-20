UP escape with a draw, Vidarbha earn three points

Nagpur, Feb 20

At one stage Vidarbha were heading towards an overnight victory but then Uttar Pradesh's middle-order batsmen Saurabh Kumar (81, 139 b, 12,x4) and Rinku Singh (62, 128b, 6x4) held the fort till the end, and enforced draw in the group 'G' Ranji Trophy match at Sultanpur on Sunday.

With this draw, Vidarbha earned three points on the basis of first-innings lead.

When UP started the proceedings on the last day they were trailing by 215 runs with eight wickets in hand. At one stage they were reduced to 126 for six but then Vidarbha bowlers failed to break the partnership of Saurab Kumar and Rinku Singh.

Today experienced off-spinner Akshay Wakhare first got rid of captain Karan Sharma (26). Stumper Akshay Wadkar caught him behind the stumps when the score was 79. Then overnight batsman Priyam Garg (56, 129, 10x4) and Akshdeep Nath (22, 66b, 2x4) build up the partnership. They added 41 runs for fourth-wicket partnership. Finally Aditya Sarvate trapped Gard in front of stumps to give much needed breakthrough to Vidarbha with 120 runs on board. Soon UP lost two wickets quickly thanks to Wakhare and it created hopes for Vidarbha. First, the office dismissed Akshdeep Nath and then two overs later set Dhruuv Jurel (4) to the pavilion cheaply.

However, that was the last laugh as UP's pair Saurabh Kumar and Rinku Singh brilliantly faced Vidarbha bowlers especially spinners on such wicket where there was no bounce. Frustrating the bowlers, they saved UP from the defeat and were involved in match-saving 154 runs unbroken partnership for seventh wickets.

For Vidarbha, Akshay Wakhare (3 for 70) was the most successful bowlers. Aditya Sarvate got two for 67 whereas Aditya Thakre took one for 19. Indian pacer Umesh Yadav finished wicketless. Vidarbha will play their next match against Maharashtra from February 24

They batted well on slow track: Wakhare

Vidarbha off-spinner Akshay Wakhare who created hopes for the team by taking three wickets on the last day said although UP were struggling for 126 for six at one stage their middle order batsmen Saurabh Kumar and Rinku Singh really batted well on the slow track and saved their team from defeat.

Talking to Lokmat Times Wakhare said, "We created hopes but the wicket was really slow. Hardly there was any assistance for the bowlers. They really batted well on such track. Credit goes to them."

Next two matches have become crucial for Vidarbha since Maharashtra has recorded an outright victory over Assam with a bonus point. Asked about it Wakhare said, " We have no option but to go for outright victory in both the matches because only one team will qualify for the knockouts from each group."