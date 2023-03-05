Usha, Dipwali, Reena excel in 'Shethon'

Chief guest Pranjali Tijhare and Mukesh Barapatre presented medals, certificates and gift vouchers to the winners. Runu Siddhu and Nurul Hak were also present in the event in which 6o to 70 women and men participated.

Inspite of being a lady marathon, even men participated in huge numbers and made this event a great success. A 10 year old Daksh Khandekar also participated in the Marathon.

JCI Nagpur Central members Shivani Banginwar, Minal Charde, Pooja Goyal, Yogita Barde, Datta Surwase, Mandar, Suraskar Shrirang, Ashwin Dhanvijay, Dilip Tagde,Kamlesh Sirsikar, Gurdeep Singh, Karan, Govind, Kiran and others worked hard for the success of event.