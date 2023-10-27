Vaishnavi qualifies for main draw

In the first round Vaishnavi defeated Sri Darshini Mopada from Andhra Pradesh 15-05, 15-10. Then in the second round she got the better of Jovita Debnath from Telangana State 15-11, 15-05. In the final round of qualification she beat sixth seed 6th seed Srijita Saha from West Bengal 15-09, 15-09.

Vaishnavi practices under the guidance of coach Amit Raut at Divisional Sports Complex, Mankapur and she is 6th standard student of Gayatri Convent, Mahal.