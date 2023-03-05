Vanshik, Samruddhi emerge best

Nandanwan’s NMC ground.

Arvindbabu Deshmukh College’s Vanshik emerged champion in the men’s category while The Royal Sports Club’s Samruddhi claimed the honours in women’s section. The second and third place in the men’s category went to Tejas Selokar of Nutan Bharat Vidyalaya and Athrava Badhiye

of Shaurya Sports Academy, respectively.

In the women's section, Shourya Academy’s Aaradhya Yede and Virangan Krida Sanstha’s Shamalli Surji finished second and third respectively. The overall championship in men and women’s open categories went to Katol’s Mallakhamb Warriors and The Royals Sports Club. In the 10 years old section, Royals and Shaurya Academy while in the 14 years category, Nutan Bharat and Shaurya won the overall championships in boys and girls sections respectively.

Earlier, the meet was inaugurated by Dr Piyush Ambulkar, NMC Sports Officer. Rajabhau

Adhikari, Founder member of the association presided over. Sonu Meena, Pradeep Keche,

Pranay Sukhdeve, Ravi Nimsarkar and others were also present