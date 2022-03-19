Varsity basketball team declared

Nagpur, Jan 1

The Department of Sports and Physical Education of RTM NagpurUniversity has declared the men's basketball team for Wes ZoneInter-University Championship to be organised by Jiwaji University at Gwalior from January 8 to 12. The University team will leave for the Venue on January 7. A coaching camp has been organised till January 6.

Team: Nikhil K. Choudhari (YCCE), Siddesh Kulkarni (YCCE), Naman T. Vij (RCOEM), Nishant (IDCPE), Harshal Marotkar (Hislop College), Yash. Jiwtode (PGTD), Rajat Joshi (Hislop College), Himanshu Shende (Dhanwate National College), Sanskar Bhuyarkar ( City Pride College), Rishabh Choudhary (Dr. Ambedkar College), Karan Sankla (YCCE), Akshant N. Nakhate (Priyadarshini College of Engineering)

Stand-byes: Ambarish Kale (Agnihotri College of Pharmacy, Wardha), Vishal Singh (IDCPE), Sumedh Nipane (LIT), Meher Chinchkhede (City Pride College), Harpreet Randhawa (G. H. Raisoni College of Engineering,), Hardik Jagtap (Gurunanak College of Engineering).