Varsity kabaddi team declared

The team was announced by a committee consisting of Dr. Sachin Chaple, Dr. Samsher Singh, Dr. Savita Bhoyar and Dr. Manoj Atvkar on the basis of the recently held Inter-College Kabaddi Tournament at the University grounds.

Team

Ganesh Gaidhane anmd Chandu Kanhalkar (both from Arts College, Sihora), Sanket Shende (SSNJ Deoli), Rohit Donode (LNPW College, Andhalgaon), Ishaq Shah (Bhiwapur College), Bhushan Wankhede( Haribhau Adamne College, Saoner) ), Aditya Pongul (JCPE, Nagpur), Abhishek Nimbalkar (RB Tidke College, Mauda), Himanshu Kelzarkar (SB City College, Nagpur), Amit Dahiya (Padmashri Ajit Wadkar College, Nagpur), Manoj Dongre (Priyadarshini Engineering College, Nagpur) , Rishabh Sayam (Narayan Kale College, Karanja).