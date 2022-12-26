VCA honours U-19 team members

VCA commemorated this win with a felicitation program of the Under-19 team. Speaking on the occasion , chairman Cricket Development Committee Prashant Vaidya expressed his pride and exhorted the players to keep on performing if they wish to graduate to the next level. He also advised the players to stay focussed, disciplined and dedicated.

The felicitation programme was followed by a cake cutting by the Under-19 coach .Usman Ghani and was followed by a lunch in honour of the team.

President Adwait Manohar, secretary Hemant Gandhi and other executive members were present on the occasion.