Veteran swimmer Prabha wins five gold medals

The events she participated include 50 & 100 meters Freestyle, 50 & 100 meters Backstroke and 4 × ...

The events she participated include 50 & 100 meters Freestyle, 50 & 100 meters Backstroke and 4 × 50 meters relay. The other team members were Anjali Shaha , Rajshree Jain and Sushma Bajpayee all the members of N I T swimming pool

Mrs Bhaiya had bagged a gold medal six years back at Wardha also. She gives credit of her success to NIIT coaches Meshram and Atul along with family members.

