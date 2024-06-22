VHA ground lits up

Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the newly installed electric system by cutting the ribbon. Former Wardha MP and Wardha District Hockey Association president Suresh Waghmare, VHA Administrator Trilokinath Sidhara, senior journalist and sports organiser Sanjay Lokhande, Krishna Joshi, former corporator Kishore Jichkar, Jagannath Ugale along with senior officials and hockey players were present on the occasion.