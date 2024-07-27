VIA session on HR role on July 30
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 27, 2024 08:10 PM2024-07-27T20:10:01+5:302024-07-27T20:10:01+5:30
Expert speaker, Alok Dhotekar, Knowledge Resource at The Right Angle is having 37 years of experience spread over Business Development, Sales & Marketing, Training & Development, General Administration, and also worked with corporates. He will guide on scarcity of Human Capital is a commonly accepted challenge. For more details interested persons can contact VIA 0712-2561211 / 9922386398 / 9460267221 or Suresh Pandilwar, Co-Chairman of VIA HRD Forum (9881012443), Neelam Bowade, Convener of HRD Forum (9860264860) or Saurabh Singh NIPM (9096464942).Open in app