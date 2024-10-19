Vid all out for 283 on rain-hit day

In reply, Pondicherry were 45/1 after 15 overs at close of play on Day 2. They are still 238 runs behind Vidarbha's tally.

BRIEF SCORES (Day 2)

Vidarbh (1st innings) 283 all out in 96.5 overs (Yash Rathod 118, Akshay Wadkar 31, Harsh Dubey 76; Gourav Yadav 4/65)

Pondicherry 1st innings 45/1 in 15 overs

Match Situation: Pondicherry trail by 238 runs