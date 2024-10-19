Vid all out for 283 on rain-hit day
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 19, 2024 06:30 PM2024-10-19T18:30:10+5:302024-10-19T18:30:10+5:30
In reply, Pondicherry were 45/1 after 15 overs at close of play on Day 2. They are still 238 ...
In reply, Pondicherry were 45/1 after 15 overs at close of play on Day 2. They are still 238 runs behind Vidarbha's tally.
BRIEF SCORES (Day 2)
Vidarbh (1st innings) 283 all out in 96.5 overs (Yash Rathod 118, Akshay Wadkar 31, Harsh Dubey 76; Gourav Yadav 4/65)
Pondicherry 1st innings 45/1 in 15 overs
Match Situation: Pondicherry trail by 238 runsOpen in app