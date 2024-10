Vid colts off to a winning start, beat Saurashtra by three wickets

Batting first Saurashtra were restricted to 183 all out in 45.5 overs Opening batter Manish Yadav top-scored with 43. Jay Ravaliya (36), Marvin Javiya (25) and captain Maurya Ghoghari (18) were main scorers.

For Vidarbha, Sanskar Chavate (3 for 24) was the main wicket-taker. Sarthak Dhabadgaonkar (2 for 41) also bowled. well.

In reply, Vidarbha achieved the target losing seven wickets in 48.1 overs. Shreyansh top scored with (39, 51b, 3x4). Openers Shree Choudhary (26, 43b, 2x4) and Tushar Kadu (24, 48b, 2x4) gave a good start to Vidarbha making 42 run partnership for first wicket. Vedant Dighade remained not out on 20. For Saurashtra, Jay Ravaliya (3 for 11) was the main wicket-taker.

Brief scores

Saurashtra: 183 all out in 45.5 overs (Manish Yadav 43, Jay Ravaliya 36, Sanskar Chavate 2 for 24, Sarthak Dhabadgaonkar 2 for 41) lost to Vidarbha: 186 for 7 in 48.1 overs (Shreyansh 39, Tishar Suryavanshi 38, Shree Choudhjary 26, Jay Ravaliya 3 for 11)..