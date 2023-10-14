Vid face another defeat, lose to TN by two wickets

Batting first Vidarbha lost their wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for 175 in 48.3 overs. After losing two wickets for just nine runs captain, Zubairoddin, leading from the front (42, 63b, 3x4, 1x6) developed a crucial 73 run partnership for the third wicket with Shree Choudhary (35, 59b, 2x4). However, once the partnership was broken Vidarbha batters Devensh Thakkar (25), Aditya Ahuja and Ryan Rajput (15 each) got the starts but failed to play big knocks.

For Tamil Nadu, Kirubakar Ravindran (4 for 34) was the most successful bowlers B Sachin, Om Nitin Karthikeyan, V Vignesh, VS Karthick Manikandan and S Mohamed Ali were chipped in with one wicket each.

In reply, after early hiccup, Tamil Nadu achieved the target losing eight wickets in 40.2 overs. At one stage, Tamil Nadu lost four wickets for 96 runs but them Andre Siddarth (60, 58b, 8x4, 1x6) stayed on the wicket and ensured the victory. Opener S Mohamed Ali (29, 27b, 5x4), Akshay Sarangdhar (19) and Om Karthikeyan (19) were other scorers.

For Vidarbha, pacer Sanyog Bhagwat claimed four wickets for 49 runs while Prathm Maheshwari snared two for 27.

Brief scores

Vidarbha: 175 all out in 48.3 overs (Zubairoddin 42, Shree Choudhary 35, Devansh Thakkar 28, Aditya Ahuja and Ryan Rajput 15 each, Kirubakar Ravindran 4 for 34)

Tamil Nadu: 176 for 8 in 402 overs (Andre Siddharth 60, A Mohamed Ali 29, Akshay Sarangdhar and Om Nitin Karthikeyan 19 each, Sanyog Bhagwat 4 for 49).

Result: Tamil Nadu won by two wickets.