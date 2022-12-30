Vid girls maintain winning spree

Led by Riya Baniya, the U-15 girls restricted Bengal to 154/5 in the allotted 35 overs with some tight bowling and fine fielding before chasing down the target in 31.5 overs.

Ashwini Deshmukh led the charge with a fine 48 off 71 balls with five boundaries after Vidarbha had lost both the openers early in the chase. She was well-supported by skipper Riya (34, 35b, 4x2, 6x2) and Shraddha Nabira (25, 33b, 4x3).

Vidarbha girls, who had earlier defeated Uttarakhand and Tamil Nadu, now have 12 points from three matches and are on top of Group A. They face Tripura on January 1 and Himachal on January 3 as they eye a knock-out berth.

BRIEF SCORES

Bengal 154/5 in 35 overs (Ipsita Mondal 47; Dharvi 2/25)

Vidarbha 155/6 in 31.5 overs (Ashwini Deshmukh 48, Shraddha Nabira 25, Riya Baniya 34)

Result: Vidarbha won by 4 wickets