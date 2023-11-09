Vid girls qualify for knockouts

Batting first Vidarbha posted a good total of 142 for three in 20 overs. Thanks to Sayali Shinde and Aarohi Bambode (48, 48b, 8x4) who made a 104-run partnership for the first wicket. Mansi Borkar (15) and Khushi Bhagat (13) remained not out.

For Jharkhand, Shampy got two wickets for 20 runs. In reply, Jharkhand were restricted to 131 for seven in 20 overs. Thanks to Yashshri who ripped through the opposition's batting line up and claimed five wickets conceding 17 runs. For Jharkhand Ali (37), Koal Kumari (23), captain Anandita Koshir (36) made some efforts but were trapped in the web spun by Yashshri.