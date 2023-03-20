Vid girls record another win, thrash Arunachal by eight wickets

Batting first Arunachal were all out for 99 in 41 overs. Thanks to Shraddha Nabira who claimed four wickets conceding 11 runs. She was well supported by Pavya Wadibhasme (2 for 12) and Trupti Lodhe (2 for 20) who shared four wickets between them.

For Arunachal, S Prasher (33, 86b, 3x4) and captain Yankar (34, 68b, 3x4) showed some resistance.

In reply, Vidarbha achieved the target losing just two wickets in 22.5 overs Sayali Shinde played an unbeaten knock of 42 in 56 balls hitting six boundaries. Ashwini Deshmukh remained not out 16 whereas Aarohi Bambode contributed 18.

Brief scores

Arunachal Pradesh: 99 all out in 41.1 overs (S Prasher 39, N Yakar 34, Buchi 15, Shraddha Nabira 4 for 11, Pavya Wadibhasme 2 for 12, Trupti Lodhe 2 for 20)

Vidarbha: 100 for 2 in 22.5 overs (Sayali Shinde 42, Aarohi Bambode 18 Ashwini Deshmukh 2 for 16, N Yakar and Chukhu Anam one wicket each)

Result: Vidarbha won by eight wickets