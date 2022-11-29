Vid thrash Bihar by inngs and 356 runs

Viadrbha hammered 691 for declared in their first innings while Bihar scored 177 in their first innings and 158 in the second innings.

Bihar began the day at 125 for the loss of four wickets and were all out for 177 runs in their first innings. Overnight not out batsman Manu remained not out on 45 while another overnight batsman Harshit added only four runs to his overnight score before being caught off Rajsingh Chavhan’s bowling for 48. Rajsingh Chavhan and Pratham Maheshwari took three wickets each for Vidarbha.

Forced to follow on, Bihar batsmen could not do much in their second innings and were bundled out for 158 runs in the second innings. Wicket-keepr Harshit top scored with 46 runs while Aditya scored 41 runs. Pratham Maheshwari bagged five wickets giving away 29 runs for Vidarbha.

Scores in brief

Vidarbha (1st innings) 691. 5 decl

Bihar (1st innings): 177 all out in 59 overs (Harshit 48, Manu 45 not out, Rajsingh Chavhan 3 for 67, Pratham Maheshwari 3 for 44)

Bihar (2nd innings): 158 all out in 54.2 overs (Harshit 46, Manu 24, Pratham Maheshwari 5 for 29, Varun Raj Singh Bisht 2 for 15, Ashit Singh 2 for 34)