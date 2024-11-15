Vid U-19 boys look to avoid innings loss

At close of play on Day 3, Vidarbha were 41/1 after following on, having been dismissed for 247 in their first innings in reply to Andhra's mammoth first innings tally of 619/9 declared. The home team was still 328 runs behind with nine wickets standing.

BRIEF SCORES

Andhra 1st innings 619/9 decl in 162 overs (Varun Satwik 118, M Yuvan 52, Gotham Reddy 208 not out, K Revanth 59, N Rajesh 44; Sankar Chavate 2/99, Aditya Titarmare 2/106)

Vidarbha 1st innings 247 all out in 92 overs (Sarvesh Ikhankar 33, Shree Choudhary 67, Vedant Dighade 64; Lohith 4/89)

Vidarbha 2nd innings (following on) 41/1 in 12 overs

Vidarbha trail by 328 runs