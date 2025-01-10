Vid U-19 girls assured of knockout spot

On Friday, at the C.K. Pithawala Ground, Chandigarh won the toss but their decision to bat first didn't pay dividends as they were bowled out for 160 in spite of a fine 49 by their opener Deepti Walia. For Vidarbha, Shreya Lanjewar was the wrecker-in-chief, claiming four wickets for 21 runs. She was well-supported by Yashshri Soley (2/31) and Dharvi Tembhurne (2/32).

Vidarbha's chase, however, got off to a shaky start as they lost four wickets for 55 runs. Opener Aarohi Bambode, who made 40 off 80 deliveries, shared a 51-run stand with Dharvi to put the innings back on rails. Dharvi, who top-scored with 46, then added another 39 runs with Riya Baniya (23) to take Vidarbha close.

There was a twist in the tale when Dharvi fell with the team score on 150, but Vidarbha's tailenders guided the team to victory with two wickets and 8.1 overs to spare.

BRIEF SCORES

Chandigarh 160 all out in 49 overs (Deepti Walia 49, Taisha Manchanda 30; Shreya Lanjewar 4/21, Yashshri Soley 2/31, Dharvi 2/32)

Vidarbha 161/8 in 41.5 overs (Aarohi Bambode 40, Dharvi Tembhurne 46, Riya Baniya 23)

Result: Vidarbha won by 2 wickets