Vid U-23 women go down fighting

Assam too struggled with the bat and lost their first four wickets for 30 runs in 5.5 overs, but opener Gayatri Gurung stood firm at one end and top scored with 32. For Vidarbha, Vedanti Salodkar was outstanding with the ball, taking three wickets for 7 runs to keep her team in the contest. Gayatri shared a 39-run stand for the fifth wicket with Florina Taye (26) to get Assam close.

Aayushi Thakre dismissed Gayatri and Vedanti accounted for Florina as Assam slipped to 85/6, but their tailenders saw their team home with seven balls to spare.

Brief scores

Vidarbha: 103/7 in 20 overs (Sayali Shinde 18, Prerna Randive 18, Sai Bhoyar 35 not out; Rashmi Dey 3/15)

Assam: 106/7 in 18.5 overs (Gayatri Gurung 32, Florina Taye 26; Vedanti Salodkar 3/7)

Result: Assam won by 3 wickets