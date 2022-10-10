Vid women to lock horns with Baroda

Last season out of five matches Vidarbha made exit at group stage by winning just two matches out of five. However, this time under the leadership of seasoned campaigner Disha Kasat, Vidarbha would like to make amends. There is no margin for error as along with Baroda, Vidarbha are clubbed with strong outfits like Bengal, Puducherry, Saurashtra, Mumbai and Chandigarh.

Former Vidarbh captian and junior national selector Preetam Gandhe is coaching Vidarbha eves this time. Only time will tell how Vidarbha women utlise his experience.