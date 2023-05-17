Vidarbha boys enter final

On the third and final day of their three-day semi-final on Wednesday, Vidarbha bowlers claimed the remaining two MP wickets for the addition of 18 runs to ensure a healthy 113-run first innings lead. Vidarbha skipper Jayesh Kumbhare, who had picked three wickets on Tuesday, added two more to his tally to finish with a five-wicket haul (5/27).

Vidarbha batters then made merry in their second innings, scoring 148/1 in 61 overs to shut MP out of the game. Opener Manav Wakode (69) and Rehaan Batra (53) remained unbeaten till the end to ensure Vidarbha’s passage to the final.

Vidarbha will face Rajasthan in the final from May 19 to 22, 2023.

BRIEF SCORES

Vidarbha 1st innings: 238 all out in in 92.5 overs (Rehaan Batra 57, Krish Sonkusre 25, Kaustubh Choudhary 30, Saish Bhise 55, Agranya Chatterjee 25 n.o.; Nishkarsh Sazena 3/40)

MP 1st innings: 125 all out in 55.5 overs (Sparsh Borkar 3/23, Jayesh Kumbhare 5/27)

Vidarbha 2nd innings: 148/1 in 61 overs (Manav Wakode 69 n.o; Rehaan Batra 53 n.o.)

Result: Match drawn; Vidarbha enter final on the basis of first-innings lead