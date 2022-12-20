Vidarbha colts enter semis

Enjoying a big lead of 264, Vidarbha opted not to enforce the follow-on and batted a second time, making 67/3 before the match ended in a draw. Vidarbha emerged as the deserving winners by virtue of their first-innings lead.

Vidarbha will take on Karnataka in the semifinal in Nagpur from December 24-27, 2022. Karnataka defeated Saurashtra by 40 runs to make the last-four stage.

Brief scores

Vidarbha 1st innings 494 in 193 overs (Md Faiz 230, Dharmendra Thakur 111, Ashit Singh 29, Pratham Maheshwari 41 not out; Yash Borkar 4/93, Prathamesh Gawade 4/125)

Maharashtra 1st innings 230 all out (Digvijay Patil 102, Arshin Kulkarni 61; Ashit Singh 3/42; Dharmendra Thakur 2/29)

Vidarbha 2nd innings 67/3 in 23 overs.

Result: Match drawn; Vidarbha won on first-innings lead