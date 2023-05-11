Vidarbha concede first innings lead to Tripura

In response to Vidarbha's first innings total of 264, Tripura made 290 losing seven wickets and were leading by 26 runs.

Earlier in the morning, Vidarbha bowlers failed to take advantage of freshness of the wicket. Tripura overnight batsmen B Ghosh (48, 74b, 10x4) and Bikram Kumart Das (26, 58b, 3x4) played out a first crucial hour and then accelerated the scoring. They made 65 run partnership for opening wicket. Finally left arm orthodox Aditya Sarvate gave much-needed breakthrough to Vidarbha dissmmisng Das. On the score of 77, Tripura lost the second wicket when pacer Yash Thakur trapped Ghosh in front of stumps.

After losing two wickets, Sridam Paul and Sudip Chatterjee faced Vidarbha bowlers with lot of confidence. Frustrating them, they gradually started to develop the partnership and took away the advantage from Vidarbha. In the process, Chatterjee completed half century. However, when Paul was three run short of half-century off spinner Akshay Wakhare broke the threatening partnership. They added 96 runs for the third wicket partnership. There were some hopes for Vidarbha when Yash Thakur forced Deepak Khatri (5) to give an edge to Akshay Wadkar with 178 runs on board.

However, after his departure Indian stumper Wriddhiman Saha showed his class by playing a fabulous knock of ((66, 99b, 10x4) and was involved in 102 run partnership with Chaterjee.

Finally, Sarvate succeeded in breaking their partnership but till then he had done his job. Then Tripura lost two quick wickets. First Thakur dismissed R Dey on duck and then he got rid of Saha with 287 runs on board. At stumps, Mura Singh was playing on six runs in the company of Parvez Sultan who had not opened his account. For Vidarbha, Thakur claimed four wickets for 39 runs while Sarvate got two for 82.

Brief scores:

Vidarbha 1st innings: 264

Tripura 1st innings: 290 for 7 in 92 overs (Sudip Chatterjee 83, Wriddhiman Saha 66, Sridam Paul 47, Yash Thakur 4 for 39, Aditya Sarvate 2 for 82).