Vidarbha crush J&K

BRIEF SCORES

Vidarbha 1st innings 409/7 decl. in 95.1 overs (Kush Sharma 72, Randitya Singh 184, Krish Sonkusre 41, Saish Bishe 39, Om Dhotre 30 n.o.)

J&K 1st innings 56 all out in 39.1 overs (Om Dhotre 5/11, Aarav Chaurasia 5/12)

J&K 2nd innings (following on) 149 all out in 69.5 overs (Kush Sharma 7/49)

Result: Vidarbha won by an innings and 204 runs

Points: Vidarbha 7, J&K 0