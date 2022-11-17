Vidarbha drub Maghalaya by 9 wickets, Bhute shines

After losing the first two matches, Vidarbha brought their campaign on track by recording consecutive victories. First, on the previous day, they thrashed Sikkim by seven wickets and now got the better of another Minnows.

Meghalaya won the toss and elected to bat first. Their decision backfired as they lost their wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for 111 in 40 overs. Only R Bishnoi (53, 87, 5x4) and Ribok (10) showed some resistance whereas other batters failed to cross even double-digit. Four batsmen failed to open their accounts.

For Vidarbha, Nachiket Bhute who was given chance in place of Indian pacer Umesh Yadav lived up to the expectations of team management and claimed four wickets conceding 21 runs. He was well supported by Darshan Nalkane and Aditya Sarvate who got two each.

In reply, Vidarbha achieved the target losing one wicket. Sanjay Ramaswamy (45, 82b, 4x4, 1x6) and Aditya Sarvate (48, 58b, 4x4) completed the formalities by making an unbroken 94-run partnership for the second wicket. Opener Faiz Fazal's poor form with the bat continued as he was trapped leg before by Abhishek on 12. This is for the third time in four matches he was out of a similar fashion. Vidarbha will play their next match on Saturday against Rajasthan at Eden Gardens.

Brief scores

Meghalaya: 111 all out in 40 overs (R Bishnoi Jr 53, Ribok D 10, Nachiket Bhute 4 for 21, Darshan Nalkande 2 or 19, Aditya Sarvate 2 for 25)

Vidarbha: 113 for 1 in 27.1 overs (Aditya Sarvate 48 not out, Sanjay Ramaswamy 45 not out, Faiz Fazal 12, Abhishek 1 for 14)

Result: Vidarbha won by nine wickets