Vidarbha earn one point in drawn tie

Heavy rains and a wet outfield prevented any play on the first three days. The match started only after lunch on Day 4. With the BCCI introducing ‘No Toss’ rule in the tournament, Vidarbha, the away team elected to bowl first. However, they could manage only a solitary breakthrough even as Railways batters went hard at the bowling and rattled up 152/1 in 49.3 overs before declaring their innings to earn a vital batting point. Vidarbha scored 51/1 in the eight overs possible before the match ended. Both teams got a point apiece from the draw without first innings being completed. So Railways earned 2 points and Vidarbha 1.