Vidarbha enter quarters

On Sunday, Vidarbha bowlers, led by Harsh Dubey, dismissed Mizoram for 72 runs in only 22.1 overs. Dubey claimed four wickets for 21 runs, while Parth Rekhade and Aditya Thakare chipped in with two each.

Dubey was named the Player of the Match for his incisive bowling. Vidarbha openers Atharva Taide and Apoorv Wankhade knocked off the runs in just 8.5 overs.

Wankhade remained unbeaten on 50 off 30 balls with four fours and as many sixes, while Taide was not out on 21.

BRIEF SCORES

Mizoram 72 all out in 22.1 overs (Harsh Dubey 4/20, Parth Rekhade 2/1, Aditya Thakare 2/21, Yash Kadam 2/6)

Vidarbha 73/0 in 8.5 overs (Atharva Taide 21 not out, Apoorv Wankhade 50 not out)

Result: Vidarbha won by 10 wickets