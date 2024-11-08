Vidarbha gain first innings lead

At close of play on Day 3, Uttarakhand were 180/2 in their second innings and enjoyed an overall lead of 143 runs with the final day’s play remaining.

Vidarbha owed their lead to Iknoor Singh, who batted with the tail to ensure his team held the upper hand in the match.

Vidarbha resumed on 208/8 and both Iknoor and Rishabh Uberai (22) batted sensibly to take the score to 269 before the latter fell.

Iknoor was the last man out. His 91 off 190 balls was laced with 14 boundaries.

BRIEF SCORES

Uttarakhand 1st innings: 235

Vidarbha 1st innings: 272 all out in 93.4 overs (Sarvesh Ikhankar 35, Iknoor Singh 91, Vedant Dighade 45, Sanskar Chavate 26; Aditya Rana 3/53, Lakshya Raichandani 2/30)

Uttarakhand 2nd innings: 180/2 in 51 overs (Samarth Semwal 92 batting, Lakshya Raichandani 41)

Match situation: Uttarakhand lead by 143 runs