Vidarbha girls clinch youth title

Nagpur, June9

Vidarbha girls clinched youth title in the 15th National Mini Football Championship that was organised by Vidarbha Mini Football Association (VMFA) at Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University ground on Wednesday.

In the final Vidarbha girls defeated Madhya Pradesh 2-0 to win the youth trophy. Trupti Sahare and Swati Singe were the goal scorers.

In the U-14 boys final, Rajasthan beat Assam 1-0 whereas in U-17 summit clash Assam pipped Rajasthan by one goal to nil. In the youth boys final, Rajasthan blanked AP 2-0.

President of VMFA Ajay Hiwarkar presided over the prize distribution function while secretary, Indian Mini Football Association Wasiullah Khan, was the chief guest. Priyanka Mahalle shared the dais. VMFA secretary Rajkumar Kaithwas, Rajendra Saudagar, AnitaWahane, Rajesh Kaithwas, Aashish Dangore, PravinBaradiya and others worked hard for success of the event.