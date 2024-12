Vidarbha go down to Himachal

Himachal, however, had no problem to reach the target after their openers Kushal Pal (56) and Innesh Mahajan (52) gave them a roaring start, adding 108 runs for the opening wicket. Abhishek Thakur saw the team home with an unbeaten 69.

Pratham Maheshwari claimed four wickets for 43 runs, but it was not enough for Vidarbha to avert their second loss in the tournament.

BRIEF SCORES

Vidarbha: 254 in 49.5 overs (Ashit Singh 59, Pratham Maheshwari 58, Shivam Deshmukh 37, Jagjot Sasan 40; Aniket 4/44, Sahil Sharma 3/33)

Himachal: 256/6 in 48.1 overs (Kushal Pal 56, Innesh Mahajan 52, Abhishek Thakur 69 n.o.; Pratham Maheshwari 4/43)

Result: Himachal won by 4 wickets