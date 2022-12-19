Vidarbha in command on day 3

In responsed to Vidarbha's 494, Maharashtra were struggling at 175 for 6 in 69 overs at stumps. The hosts are trailing by 319 runs.

Maharashtra openers Yash Boramani (34 off 90b) and Arshin Kulkarni (61 off 130b) gave good start to their team The pair was disciplined and saw off the new ball. They batted for more than 35 overs.

Vidarbha skipper Mohd. Faiz tried every bowler but in vain. That is when, Thakur sent Boramani packing by affecting a caught behind dismissal. With this, Maharshtra became 87 for 1. Soon they lost another wicket at the same score and the next four without manking much impact and Maharashtra's score became 156 for 6.

In the morning, Vidarbha resumed at 442 for 7 and skipper Faiz (230; 524b, 19x4, 2x6) got out by adding a run to his overnight score.

After his departure, Vidarbha had tailenders to take their sccor near 500. Fast bowler Pratham Maheshwari scored unbeaten 41 (46b; 5x4, 2x6). Pratham. He and Rajsingh Chauhan (5) added 49 runs for the tenth wicket.

BRIEF SCORES: Vidarbha (Overnight 442-7) 494 all out in 193 overs (Mohd. Faiz 230, Dharmendra Thakur 111, Pratham Maheshwari 41*; Prathamesh Gawade 4-125, Yash Borkar 4-93) vs Maharashtra 175 for 6 in 69 overs (Arshin Kulkarni 61, Digjivay Patil 53*; Dharmendra Thakur 2-23, Ashit Singh, Rajsingh Chauhan, Jagjot Sasan 1 wkt each).