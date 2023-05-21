Vidarbha leading by 137 runs

Vidarbha boys claimed the two remaining Rajasthan wickets for the addition of only 15 runs, thereby limiting their opponents’ first innings lead to 86 runs.

Vidarbha boys went for quick runs in their second innings and were 223/4 in 60 overs at close of play on Day 3. They are effectively 137 runs ahead with six wickets in hand and a day’s play remaining.

BRIEF SCORES (At close Day 3)

Vidarbha 1st innings: 153 all out in 56.3 overs

Rajasthan 1st innings: 239 all out in 91.2 overs (Darshan Pachar 39, Yatharth Bhardwaj 45, Nitin Amrotthiya 41, Miran Khan 62; Sparsh Borkar 4/14, Jayesh Kumbhare 2/65, Kush Sharma 3/34)

Vidarbha 2nd innings: 223/4 in 60 overs (Manav Wakode 65, Jayesh Kumbhare 32, Krish Sonkusre 67 n.o.)

Vidarbha lead by 137 runs with 6 wkts standing